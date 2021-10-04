Venus Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:VENA) Short Interest Update

Venus Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:VENA) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 70,200 shares, a decline of 38.7% from the August 31st total of 114,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 21,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.2 days. Approximately 1.3% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Shares of NASDAQ VENA opened at $10.04 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.98. Venus Acquisition has a twelve month low of $9.67 and a twelve month high of $10.65.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Walleye Trading LLC acquired a new position in shares of Venus Acquisition in the second quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Venus Acquisition in the second quarter valued at approximately $179,000. Shaolin Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Venus Acquisition in the second quarter valued at approximately $217,000. LMR Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Venus Acquisition in the second quarter valued at approximately $333,000. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Venus Acquisition in the second quarter valued at approximately $498,000. 58.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Venus Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, and business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is based in New York, New York.

