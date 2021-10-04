VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) Shares Purchased by AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its position in VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) by 10.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,241 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,595 shares during the quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in VeriSign were worth $3,926,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of VeriSign in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in VeriSign by 108.6% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 121 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VeriSign during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Founders Financial Alliance LLC bought a new stake in shares of VeriSign during the first quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of VeriSign in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.46% of the company’s stock.

Get VeriSign alerts:

In other VeriSign news, CEO D James Bidzos sold 3,000 shares of VeriSign stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.21, for a total transaction of $642,630.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Thomas C. Indelicarto sold 613 shares of VeriSign stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.71, for a total transaction of $129,165.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,052 shares of company stock valued at $4,412,445 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.27% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:VRSN opened at $206.68 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $215.38 and a 200-day moving average of $216.72. VeriSign, Inc. has a one year low of $184.60 and a one year high of $234.56. The company has a market cap of $23.12 billion, a PE ratio of 37.51 and a beta of 0.79.

VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The information services provider reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by ($0.01). VeriSign had a net margin of 48.49% and a negative return on equity of 44.73%. The company had revenue of $329.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $328.16 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.32 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that VeriSign, Inc. will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current year.

VeriSign Profile

VeriSign, Inc provides domain name registry services and Internet infrastructure, which enables Internet navigation for many of the world’s most recognized domain names. It enables the security, stability, and resiliency of key Internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services.

Featured Story: How much money do you need to begin day trading?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRSN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN).

Receive News & Ratings for VeriSign Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VeriSign and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.