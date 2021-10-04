Vertex (NASDAQ:VERX) Shares Gap Down to $20.18

Shares of Vertex, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERX) gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $20.18, but opened at $19.43. Vertex shares last traded at $18.22, with a volume of 3,507 shares.

VERX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Vertex in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Vertex in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Bank of America lowered Vertex from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $24.00 to $20.00 in a report on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.00.

The company has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -155.22 and a beta of 0.65. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $19.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.17.

Vertex (NASDAQ:VERX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.03. Vertex had a negative return on equity of 9.82% and a negative net margin of 4.46%. The company had revenue of $104.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $99.67 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Vertex, Inc. will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director John Richard Stamm sold 8,678 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.17, for a total value of $166,357.26. Following the transaction, the director now owns 43,028 shares in the company, valued at $824,846.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 67.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vertex by 89.1% during the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 903,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,861,000 after acquiring an additional 425,667 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Vertex during the first quarter worth $351,000. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in shares of Vertex by 27.8% during the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 21,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $477,000 after acquiring an additional 4,728 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of Vertex by 3.2% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 57,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,264,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vertex by 13.1% during the first quarter. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 28,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $627,000 after acquiring an additional 3,292 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.02% of the company’s stock.

Vertex, Inc provides tax technology solutions for corporations in retail, communication, leasing, and manufacturing industries in the United States and internationally. It offers tax determination, compliance and reporting, tax data management, document management, pre-built integration, and industry-specific solutions.

