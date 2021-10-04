Vinci Partners Investments (NASDAQ:VINP) Shares Gap Down to $13.46

Vinci Partners Investments Ltd. (NASDAQ:VINP)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $13.46, but opened at $12.99. Vinci Partners Investments shares last traded at $13.10, with a volume of 661 shares changing hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Vinci Partners Investments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.33.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $13.54 and a 200-day moving average of $13.27. The company has a quick ratio of 14.31, a current ratio of 14.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $720.60 million and a P/E ratio of 29.91.

Vinci Partners Investments (NASDAQ:VINP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.81. The business had revenue of $22.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.23 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Vinci Partners Investments Ltd. will post 0.69 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 4.3%. Vinci Partners Investments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.67%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vinci Partners Investments in the first quarter valued at $23,189,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vinci Partners Investments in the first quarter valued at $11,297,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in Vinci Partners Investments in the first quarter valued at $526,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in Vinci Partners Investments during the 1st quarter worth about $645,000. Finally, Woodline Partners LP acquired a new stake in Vinci Partners Investments during the 1st quarter worth about $1,708,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.59% of the company’s stock.

Vinci Partners Investments Ltd. operates as an asset management platform in Brazil. The company's portfolio of investment products and solutions covers private equity, infrastructures, real estate, credit, public equities, hedge funds, and investment products and solutions to institutional and HNWI clients.

