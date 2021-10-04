Vintage Wine Estates (NASDAQ:VWE) PT Lowered to $16.50 at Canaccord Genuity

Vintage Wine Estates (NASDAQ:VWE) had its target price lowered by Canaccord Genuity from $17.00 to $16.50 in a report issued on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Canaccord Genuity currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on VWE. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on shares of Vintage Wine Estates from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vintage Wine Estates from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. started coverage on shares of Vintage Wine Estates in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. They issued a buy rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Vintage Wine Estates from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Cowen started coverage on shares of Vintage Wine Estates in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set an outperform rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of 14.25.

Get Vintage Wine Estates alerts:

Shares of VWE stock opened at 10.02 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of 10.21. Vintage Wine Estates has a one year low of 8.88 and a one year high of 13.48.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VWE. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vintage Wine Estates in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vintage Wine Estates during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $75,000. Tiedemann Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vintage Wine Estates during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $120,000. GWM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vintage Wine Estates during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $121,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vintage Wine Estates during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $161,000. Institutional investors own 84.39% of the company’s stock.

Vintage Wine Estates Company Profile

Vintage Wine Estates, Inc produces wine. It offers products through other retail stores. The company was founded in 2007 and is based in Santa Rosa, California.

See Also: Market Timing

Receive News & Ratings for Vintage Wine Estates Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vintage Wine Estates and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.