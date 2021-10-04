Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $281.00 Million

Equities analysts expect Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) to report sales of $281.00 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Voya Financial’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $285.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $277.00 million. Voya Financial posted sales of $128.00 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 119.5%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Voya Financial will report full-year sales of $1.22 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.11 billion to $1.34 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $1.16 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.15 billion to $1.18 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Voya Financial.

Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The asset manager reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.79. The firm had revenue of $424.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $267.50 million. Voya Financial had a positive return on equity of 7.55% and a negative net margin of 1.87%.

VOYA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup cut Voya Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. cut Voya Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $73.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Voya Financial from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.18.

Shares of NYSE VOYA opened at $61.92 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $64.11 and its 200 day moving average is $64.53. The stock has a market cap of $7.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.27 and a beta of 1.44. Voya Financial has a 1-year low of $47.01 and a 1-year high of $70.68.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 26th were paid a $0.165 dividend. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 25th. Voya Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.72%.

In other news, insider Nancy Ferrara sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.60, for a total value of $196,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 13,816 shares in the company, valued at $906,329.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Voya Financial by 6.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,874,249 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $730,267,000 after acquiring an additional 742,233 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its position in Voya Financial by 0.5% in the second quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 4,726,483 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $290,679,000 after buying an additional 24,799 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in Voya Financial by 6.7% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,375,846 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $278,477,000 after buying an additional 274,770 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Voya Financial by 0.5% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,788,591 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $171,494,000 after buying an additional 15,151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empyrean Capital Partners LP increased its position in Voya Financial by 8.1% in the first quarter. Empyrean Capital Partners LP now owns 2,070,540 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $131,769,000 after buying an additional 155,000 shares in the last quarter.

Voya Financial Company Profile

Voya Financial, Inc is a retirement, investment, and insurance company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retirement, Investment Management, and Employee Benefits. The Retirement segment offers tax-deferred, employer-sponsored retirement savings plans and administrative services.

