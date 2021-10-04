VPR Brands, LP (OTCMKTS:VPRB) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

VPR Brands, LP (OTCMKTS:VPRB) was the target of a large decline in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,000 shares, a decline of 57.6% from the August 31st total of 23,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 579,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of VPRB stock opened at $0.05 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.05. VPR Brands has a one year low of $0.01 and a one year high of $0.25.

VPR Brands Company Profile

VPR Brands LP engages in the development, marketing and distribution of electronic cigarettes, personal vaporizers, and pocket lighters. Its brands include Dissim, HoneyStick, Goldline, Krave, VaporX, Vaporin, and Helium. The company was founded on July 19, 2004 and is headquartered in Fort Lauderdale, FL.

