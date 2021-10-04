VPR Brands, LP (OTCMKTS:VPRB) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

VPR Brands, LP (OTCMKTS:VPRB) was the target of a large decline in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,000 shares, a decline of 57.6% from the August 31st total of 23,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 579,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Shares of VPRB stock opened at $0.05 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.05. VPR Brands has a one year low of $0.01 and a one year high of $0.25.
VPR Brands Company Profile
