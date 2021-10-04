Wabash National Co. (NYSE:WNC) Shares Bought by Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Wabash National Co. (NYSE:WNC) by 3,722.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 104,658 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 101,920 shares during the quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Wabash National were worth $1,675,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Wabash National during the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Wabash National by 1,664.7% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 2,497 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Wabash National by 501.6% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 3,531 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Wabash National by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 6,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 830 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Wabash National in the 1st quarter valued at about $129,000.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on WNC shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Wabash National from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Stephens decreased their price objective on Wabash National from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on Wabash National from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.50.

In related news, CEO Brent L. Yeagy sold 3,672 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $58,752.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Corporate insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Wabash National stock opened at $15.53 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. Wabash National Co. has a twelve month low of $11.57 and a twelve month high of $20.55. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $14.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.13. The firm has a market cap of $776.64 million, a PE ratio of 33.04 and a beta of 1.84.

Wabash National (NYSE:WNC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.10. Wabash National had a return on equity of 6.13% and a net margin of 1.56%. The firm had revenue of $449.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $470.00 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Wabash National Co. will post 0.72 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 6th. Wabash National’s dividend payout ratio is currently 213.33%.

About Wabash National

Wabash National Corp. engages in the design, manufacture and market of semi-trailers, truck bodies, specialized commercial vehicles, and liquid transportation systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Trailer Products, Diversified Products, and Final Mile Products. The Commercial Trailer Products segment manufactures van and platform trailers and other transportation related equipment to customers who purchase directly from the Company or through independent dealers.

