Wade G W & Inc. Acquires New Position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VONG)

Wade G W & Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VONG) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in VONG. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares during the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares during the 1st quarter valued at about $66,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 300.0% during the 2nd quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. WASHINGTON TRUST Co boosted its stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 300.0% during the 2nd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 29.1% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the period.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares stock opened at $71.25 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $73.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $100.04. Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52-week low of $53.43 and a 52-week high of $75.32.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a $0.121 dividend. This is a positive change from Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th.

