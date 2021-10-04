Wade G W & Inc. Decreases Position in iShares Global Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IXC)

Wade G W & Inc. cut its stake in iShares Global Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IXC) by 58.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,532 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,945 shares during the quarter. Wade G W & Inc.’s holdings in iShares Global Energy ETF were worth $307,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in iShares Global Energy ETF by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 76,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,039,000 after purchasing an additional 2,887 shares in the last quarter. Barings LLC purchased a new position in iShares Global Energy ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $13,268,000. Scotia Capital Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Global Energy ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $387,000. Simplex Trading LLC lifted its stake in iShares Global Energy ETF by 696.3% in the 2nd quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 2,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 2,089 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in iShares Global Energy ETF by 50.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 134,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,563,000 after purchasing an additional 45,425 shares in the last quarter.

IXC opened at $27.49 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.49. iShares Global Energy ETF has a 1-year low of $14.81 and a 1-year high of $27.88.

iShares Global Energy ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Energy Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global Energy Sector Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the S&P Global 1200 Index, and measures the performance of companies that S&P deems to be part of the energy sector of the economy.

