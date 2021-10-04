Wade G W & Inc. Has $334,000 Holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Wade G W & Inc. lessened its stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,374 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 188 shares during the quarter. Wade G W & Inc.’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $334,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in Becton, Dickinson and during the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and in the first quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and in the second quarter worth $46,000. 84.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently commented on BDX. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Becton, Dickinson and from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $262.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Becton, Dickinson and from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $276.93 to $265.00 in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on Becton, Dickinson and from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Becton, Dickinson and currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $272.33.

Shares of BDX stock opened at $244.68 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $252.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $248.09. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 12 month low of $226.15 and a 12 month high of $267.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.41, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.30. Becton, Dickinson and had a return on equity of 16.26% and a net margin of 9.72%. The firm had revenue of $4.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.51 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.20 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 9th were paid a $0.83 dividend. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 8th. Becton, Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.55%.

In related news, VP Thomas J. Spoerel sold 266 shares of Becton, Dickinson and stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.30, for a total value of $64,451.80. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $311,355.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Thomas J. Spoerel sold 267 shares of Becton, Dickinson and stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total value of $69,420.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 1,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $264,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 9,093 shares of company stock worth $2,330,578. 0.76% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Profile

Becton, Dickinson & Co is a medical technology company. The firm engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment and diagnostic products used by healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, the pharmaceutical industry, and the general public.

