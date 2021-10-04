Wade G W & Inc. Sells 2,460 Shares of Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB)

Wade G W & Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) by 29.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,902 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,460 shares during the period. Wade G W & Inc.’s holdings in Campbell Soup were worth $269,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators purchased a new stake in Campbell Soup during the second quarter worth $42,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new stake in Campbell Soup during the second quarter worth $46,000. Pflug Koory LLC purchased a new stake in Campbell Soup during the second quarter worth $72,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in Campbell Soup by 604.4% during the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 1,360 shares during the period. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its holdings in Campbell Soup by 35.7% during the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 463 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 52.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CPB. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Campbell Soup from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Campbell Soup from $48.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Campbell Soup from $59.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Piper Sandler lowered Campbell Soup from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $51.00 to $43.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Campbell Soup from $46.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.80.

Shares of CPB stock opened at $41.53 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.62 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The business has a fifty day moving average of $42.77 and a 200 day moving average of $46.09. Campbell Soup has a 1 year low of $40.05 and a 1 year high of $53.77.

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 31st. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.81 billion. Campbell Soup had a return on equity of 30.73% and a net margin of 11.82%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.63 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Campbell Soup will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 7th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 6th. Campbell Soup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.66%.

Campbell Soup announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, September 1st that authorizes the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 3.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Campbell Soup Company Profile

Campbell Soup Co engages in manufacture and marketing of convenience food products such as soup, simple meals, snacks, and healthy beverages. It operates through the following segments: Meals and Beverages, and Snacks. The Meals and Beverages segment includes the retail and food service businesses in the U.S., Canada and Latin America.

