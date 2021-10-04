Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $135.68 Billion

Brokerages expect that Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) will report sales of $135.68 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for Walmart’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $133.25 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $138.31 billion. Walmart posted sales of $134.71 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 0.7%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Walmart will report full year sales of $565.38 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $560.49 billion to $570.90 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $577.91 billion, with estimates ranging from $561.56 billion to $585.22 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Walmart.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The retailer reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.21. Walmart had a net margin of 1.78% and a return on equity of 20.22%. The firm had revenue of $141 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $136.07 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.56 EPS. Walmart’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Tigress Financial reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $170.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Walmart from $181.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Walmart from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Walmart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $158.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, MKM Partners lifted their price target on shares of Walmart from $152.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $169.84.

In other news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.27, for a total transaction of $1,390,865.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP M. Brett Biggs sold 8,000 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.63, for a total transaction of $1,205,040.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 8,212,124 shares of company stock valued at $1,213,033,182. Insiders own 48.44% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Park National Corp OH lifted its position in Walmart by 2.4% in the third quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 11,197 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,560,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in Walmart by 1.1% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,251,164 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $176,438,000 after acquiring an additional 13,938 shares during the last quarter. blooom inc. purchased a new stake in Walmart in the second quarter valued at $831,000. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Walmart in the second quarter valued at $155,000. Finally, Sunflower Bank N.A. purchased a new stake in Walmart in the second quarter valued at $511,000. 30.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WMT traded down $1.09 during trading on Friday, reaching $135.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 370,407 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,219,660. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $145.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $141.46. Walmart has a 1 year low of $126.28 and a 1 year high of $153.66. The company has a market cap of $379.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.85, a PEG ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 0.47.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The Company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

