Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twenty-six research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and seventeen have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $169.54.

A number of research firms have recently commented on WMT. UBS Group increased their target price on Walmart from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Credit Suisse Group set a $166.00 target price on Walmart in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on Walmart from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Tigress Financial restated a “hold” rating and issued a $170.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on Walmart from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th.

In other Walmart news, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 254,700 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.93, for a total value of $38,441,871.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.21, for a total value of $1,370,866.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,212,124 shares of company stock worth $1,213,033,182 in the last quarter. 48.44% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Walmart by 0.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 131,332,067 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $18,520,449,000 after acquiring an additional 843,376 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 2.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 90,061,853 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $12,700,522,000 after purchasing an additional 2,205,438 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 1.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 62,803,608 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $8,856,565,000 after purchasing an additional 983,348 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 2.4% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 22,834,110 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,210,285,000 after purchasing an additional 536,758 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 1.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,109,245 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,989,686,000 after purchasing an additional 225,224 shares during the period. 30.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WMT stock opened at $137.05 on Monday. Walmart has a 1-year low of $126.28 and a 1-year high of $153.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The company has a market capitalization of $382.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.61, a PEG ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 0.47. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $145.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $141.46.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The retailer reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $141 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $136.07 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 20.22% and a net margin of 1.78%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.56 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Walmart will post 6.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Walmart

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The Company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

