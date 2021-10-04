Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Holdings Lifted by Synergy Financial Management LLC

Synergy Financial Management LLC increased its stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 2,709.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 68,249 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 65,820 shares during the quarter. Walmart accounts for 2.6% of Synergy Financial Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Synergy Financial Management LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $9,625,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walmart in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Atlantic Trust LLC purchased a new position in Walmart during the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in Walmart by 70.1% during the 1st quarter. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC now owns 342 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. increased its holdings in Walmart by 40.0% during the 2nd quarter. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. now owns 350 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Walmart during the 2nd quarter valued at about $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.22% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.21, for a total value of $1,370,866.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 637,141 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.64, for a total transaction of $95,978,920.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 8,212,124 shares of company stock valued at $1,213,033,182. Corporate insiders own 48.44% of the company’s stock.

WMT stock traded down $1.38 during trading on Monday, hitting $135.67. 341,591 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,219,660. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Walmart Inc. has a 52 week low of $126.28 and a 52 week high of $153.66. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $145.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $141.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $378.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 0.47.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The retailer reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.21. Walmart had a net margin of 1.78% and a return on equity of 20.22%. The firm had revenue of $141 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $136.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.56 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 6.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on WMT. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on shares of Walmart from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Walmart from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Walmart from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Walmart from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Walmart from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Walmart has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $169.84.

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The Company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

