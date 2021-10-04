Warrior Met Coal (NYSE:HCC) Hits New 1-Year High at $26.88

Shares of Warrior Met Coal, Inc. (NYSE:HCC) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $26.88 and last traded at $26.80, with a volume of 11257 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.49.

Several brokerages have commented on HCC. Zacks Investment Research lowered Warrior Met Coal from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. B. Riley upped their price objective on Warrior Met Coal from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on Warrior Met Coal from $19.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Warrior Met Coal currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.71.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.87, a current ratio of 3.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a PE ratio of -18.90 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.78.

Warrior Met Coal (NYSE:HCC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $227.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $140.37 million. Warrior Met Coal had a negative return on equity of 4.15% and a negative net margin of 8.90%. Warrior Met Coal’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.18) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Warrior Met Coal, Inc. will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 9th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 6th. Warrior Met Coal’s payout ratio is -29.41%.

In related news, insider Kelli K. Gant sold 2,681 shares of Warrior Met Coal stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $67,025.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,442 shares in the company, valued at $486,050. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Walter J. Scheller sold 8,730 shares of Warrior Met Coal stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $218,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 105,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,627,675. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Warrior Met Coal in the first quarter worth about $2,309,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in shares of Warrior Met Coal during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,448,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 55.6% during the first quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 91,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,562,000 after buying an additional 32,600 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 2.3% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 43,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $746,000 after buying an additional 986 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al raised its holdings in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 8.0% during the first quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 133,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,284,000 after buying an additional 9,884 shares during the last quarter. 91.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Warrior Met Coal Company Profile (NYSE:HCC)

Warrior Met Coal, Inc engages in the production and export of metallurgical coal. The firm extracts methane gas from the Blue Creek coal seam. It also sells natural gas, which is extracted as a by-product from coal production. The company was founded on September 3, 2015 and is headquartered in Brookwood, AL.

