Wedbush Initiates Coverage on V.F. (NYSE:VFC)

Equities researchers at Wedbush started coverage on shares of V.F. (NYSE:VFC) in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating on the textile maker’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently commented on VFC. Barclays raised their target price on shares of V.F. from $92.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Pivotal Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of V.F. in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of V.F. in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of V.F. from $101.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of V.F. in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $79.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $92.36.

Shares of VFC traded up $0.58 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $68.78. 3,711,010 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,526,701. V.F. has a twelve month low of $65.34 and a twelve month high of $90.79. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $75.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $79.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The stock has a market cap of $26.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.56, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.41.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The textile maker reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.16. V.F. had a net margin of 9.83% and a return on equity of 26.99%. The firm had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.57) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 104.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that V.F. will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VFC. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA lifted its stake in V.F. by 91.5% in the second quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 314 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in V.F. in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of V.F. by 66.9% in the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 409 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of V.F. by 110.7% in the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 415 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the period. Finally, Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in V.F. during the first quarter valued at $34,000. 82.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About V.F.

VF Corp. designs, produces, procures, markets and distributes lifestyle apparel, footwear and related products. It operates through the following segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work. The Outdoor segment refers to authentic outdoor-based lifestyle brands including performance-based apparel, footwear, equipment, backpacks, luggage and accessories.

