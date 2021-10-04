Weichai Power (OTCMKTS:WEICY) Lowered to Underweight at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Weichai Power (OTCMKTS:WEICY) from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a research note released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Weichai Power from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st.

Get Weichai Power alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS WEICY opened at $16.34 on Thursday. Weichai Power has a 1 year low of $14.71 and a 1 year high of $27.36. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $18.87 and a 200 day moving average of $18.62.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.516 per share. This is a positive change from Weichai Power’s previous dividend of $0.46. This represents a yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 21st.

Weichai Power Company Profile

Weichai Power Co Ltd. engages in the research and development, manufacture, and sale of diesel engines. It operates through the following business segments: Diesel Engines; Automobiles and Other Major Automobile Components; Other Components; Import & Export Services; and Forklift Trucks and Supply Chain Solution.

Recommended Story: Trading Ex-Dividend Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for Weichai Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weichai Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.