Weichai Power (OTCMKTS:WEICY) Lowered to Underweight at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Weichai Power (OTCMKTS:WEICY) from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a research note released on Thursday, The Fly reports.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Weichai Power from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st.
Shares of OTCMKTS WEICY opened at $16.34 on Thursday. Weichai Power has a 1 year low of $14.71 and a 1 year high of $27.36. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $18.87 and a 200 day moving average of $18.62.
Weichai Power Company Profile
Weichai Power Co Ltd. engages in the research and development, manufacture, and sale of diesel engines. It operates through the following business segments: Diesel Engines; Automobiles and Other Major Automobile Components; Other Components; Import & Export Services; and Forklift Trucks and Supply Chain Solution.
