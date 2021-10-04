Wellington Shields & Co. LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Wellington Shields & Co. LLC boosted its position in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 46.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,983 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after buying an additional 2,205 shares during the period. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC’s holdings in The Boeing were worth $1,673,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in The Boeing by 309.5% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,439,951 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $133,557,000 after acquiring an additional 1,088,283 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in The Boeing by 4.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,988,325 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $2,028,467,000 after acquiring an additional 363,662 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in The Boeing by 21.6% in the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,901,620 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $484,381,000 after acquiring an additional 338,090 shares during the last quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. acquired a new position in The Boeing in the second quarter valued at approximately $75,285,000. Finally, Capital International Investors acquired a new position in The Boeing in the first quarter valued at approximately $56,039,000. Institutional investors own 53.13% of the company’s stock.

BA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and set a $274.00 price target on shares of The Boeing in a research note on Thursday. Wolfe Research raised The Boeing from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $224.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Vertical Research reissued a “hold” rating and set a $250.00 price target on shares of The Boeing in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised The Boeing from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $252.00 to $279.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company restated a “hold” rating on shares of The Boeing in a research report on Sunday, September 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $261.76.

BA stock traded down $3.38 during trading on Monday, reaching $222.62. The stock had a trading volume of 194,665 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,051,475. The Boeing Company has a 1-year low of $141.58 and a 1-year high of $278.57. The company has a market capitalization of $130.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.71 and a beta of 1.61. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $221.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $233.65.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The aircraft producer reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.83) by $1.23. The firm had revenue of $17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.03 billion. On average, research analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post -0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About The Boeing

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space and Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital. The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

