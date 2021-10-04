Wellington Shields & Co. LLC Buys 390 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Wellington Shields & Co. LLC boosted its position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 16.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,789 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the period. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $813,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Permanens Capital L.P. bought a new stake in PayPal in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Sawyer & Company Inc boosted its stake in PayPal by 566.7% in the second quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 100 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of PayPal during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of PayPal by 218.4% during the 2nd quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 156 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PayPal during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. 79.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PYPL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating on shares of PayPal in a report on Monday, August 30th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of PayPal from $313.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of PayPal from $322.00 to $342.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of PayPal from $345.00 to $340.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $375.00 price objective on shares of PayPal in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PayPal has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $318.92.

In other news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.81, for a total transaction of $2,768,100.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 245,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,031,593.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Mark Britto sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.15, for a total transaction of $2,512,350.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 122,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,219,044.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 41,314 shares of company stock valued at $11,463,923. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PYPL traded down $12.23 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $252.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 148,253 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,439,083. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $174.81 and a 1 year high of $310.16. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $278.89 and a 200-day moving average of $271.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $296.60 billion, a PE ratio of 64.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The credit services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.31. PayPal had a net margin of 20.42% and a return on equity of 20.07%. The company had revenue of $6.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.07 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current year.

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

