Wellington Shields & Co. LLC Sells 497 Shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Wellington Shields & Co. LLC trimmed its stake in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) by 1.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 26,573 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 497 shares during the period. International Business Machines accounts for about 1.3% of Wellington Shields & Co. LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $3,895,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,700,334 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,820,456,000 after buying an additional 389,517 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of International Business Machines by 22.6% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,082,219 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,610,076,000 after buying an additional 2,228,318 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,042,064 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $885,706,000 after purchasing an additional 210,510 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in International Business Machines by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,841,173 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $778,396,000 after buying an additional 247,465 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of International Business Machines by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,170,881 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $611,372,000 after purchasing an additional 57,965 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.24% of the company’s stock.

Get International Business Machines alerts:

Shares of IBM traded up $0.60 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $143.92. 193,010 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,184,024. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $139.65 and its 200-day moving average is $140.73. The company has a market cap of $129.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.22. International Business Machines Co. has a fifty-two week low of $105.92 and a fifty-two week high of $152.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.84.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The technology company reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $18.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.30 billion. International Business Machines had a net margin of 7.17% and a return on equity of 36.79%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.18 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.82 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th were given a dividend of $1.64 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 9th. This represents a $6.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.56%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.66%.

Several analysts have weighed in on IBM shares. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a research note on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $152.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Societe Generale upgraded shares of International Business Machines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $121.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $152.38.

International Business Machines Company Profile

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which provides integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Cloud and Cognitive Software, Global Business Services, Global Technology Services, Systems, and Global Financing.

Further Reading: Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM).

Receive News & Ratings for International Business Machines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Business Machines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.