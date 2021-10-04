Wellington Shields & Co. LLC Sells 500 Shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Wellington Shields & Co. LLC reduced its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) by 3.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $1,107,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NEE. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in NextEra Energy by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 25,949 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,902,000 after purchasing an additional 644 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in NextEra Energy by 6.6% during the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 169,198 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $12,399,000 after acquiring an additional 10,449 shares during the period. Nicola Wealth Management LTD. boosted its position in NextEra Energy by 11.3% during the second quarter. Nicola Wealth Management LTD. now owns 207,664 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $15,219,000 after purchasing an additional 21,000 shares in the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in NextEra Energy by 19.4% during the second quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 4,387 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $321,000 after buying an additional 714 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Intrua Financial LLC increased its stake in NextEra Energy by 4.2% during the second quarter. Intrua Financial LLC now owns 5,339 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $440,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. 74.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:NEE traded down $0.42 on Monday, hitting $78.79. 158,274 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,887,324. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $82.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $77.54. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $68.33 and a one year high of $87.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $154.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.54, a PEG ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.19.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.01. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 18.69% and a return on equity of 10.84%. The firm had revenue of $3.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.91 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.61 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 27th were given a dividend of $0.385 per share. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 26th. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 66.67%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on NEE. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on NextEra Energy in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on NextEra Energy from $80.00 to $79.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.25.

In related news, EVP Ronald R. Reagan sold 4,166 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total transaction of $349,944.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,355,612. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO John W. Ketchum sold 12,151 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.33, for a total transaction of $1,024,693.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 84,895 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,159,195.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NextEra Energy, Inc is an electric power and energy infrastructure company. It operates through the following segments: FPL & NEER. The FPL segment engages primarily in the generation, transmission, distribution and sale of electric energy in Florida. The NEER segment produces electricity from clean and renewable sources, including wind and solar.

