Wells Fargo & Company Lowers IDACORP (NYSE:IDA) to Underweight

IDACORP (NYSE:IDA) was downgraded by stock analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised IDACORP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $109.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, July 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, IDACORP presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $107.67.

Get IDACORP alerts:

Shares of IDACORP stock opened at $104.27 on Monday. IDACORP has a 52-week low of $81.04 and a 52-week high of $110.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.27 billion, a PE ratio of 20.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.60 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 1.71. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $105.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $102.17.

IDACORP (NYSE:IDA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The energy company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $360.07 million during the quarter. IDACORP had a return on equity of 9.85% and a net margin of 17.95%. Analysts predict that IDACORP will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cohen & Steers Inc. acquired a new position in IDACORP in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. AGF Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of IDACORP in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in IDACORP during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Bbva USA acquired a new stake in IDACORP during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of IDACORP by 287.4% in the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 461 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 342 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.48% of the company’s stock.

IDACORP Company Profile

IDACORP, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, sale, and purchase of electric energy. The firm owns and operates hydroelectric plants on the Snake River and its tributaries. It operates through the following segments: Utilities Operations and Other. The Utilities Operations segment focuses in the production of electricity.

Further Reading: What is the Fibonacci sequence?



Receive News & Ratings for IDACORP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDACORP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.