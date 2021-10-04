Wells Fargo & Company Raises Huntsman (NYSE:HUN) Price Target to $36.00

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN) had its target price raised by Wells Fargo & Company from $32.00 to $36.00 in a report released on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on HUN. Wolfe Research started coverage on Huntsman in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued a market perform rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded Huntsman from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Huntsman from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Huntsman from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Huntsman from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Huntsman has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $33.50.

Shares of Huntsman stock opened at $30.68 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market cap of $6.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.84, a P/E/G ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 1.36. Huntsman has a fifty-two week low of $21.65 and a fifty-two week high of $32.35. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $26.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.47.

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. Huntsman had a return on equity of 14.21% and a net margin of 8.95%. Huntsman’s quarterly revenue was up 62.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.14) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Huntsman will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.1875 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.44%. Huntsman’s dividend payout ratio is presently 76.53%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HUN. FMR LLC lifted its position in Huntsman by 87.2% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,590,940 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $227,832,000 after purchasing an additional 4,002,588 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in Huntsman by 1,587.4% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,210,641 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $85,146,000 after purchasing an additional 3,020,373 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in Huntsman by 90.5% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 5,477,109 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $145,262,000 after purchasing an additional 2,601,248 shares during the period. Atlantic Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Huntsman in the second quarter worth approximately $53,439,000. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in Huntsman by 672.4% in the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,188,230 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,589,000 after purchasing an additional 1,034,400 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.56% of the company’s stock.

About Huntsman

Huntsman Corp. engages in the manufacturing of differentiated organic chemical products. It operates through the following segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, Advanced Materials, and Textile Effects. The Polyurethanes segment manufactures and markets polyurethane chemicals, including MDI products, PO, polyols, PG, TPU, aniline, and MTBE.

