White Pine Capital LLC Invests $90,000 in Lincoln Educational Services Co. (NASDAQ:LINC)

White Pine Capital LLC bought a new position in Lincoln Educational Services Co. (NASDAQ:LINC) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 13,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $90,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Lincoln Educational Services by 22.2% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 245,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,913,000 after purchasing an additional 44,611 shares during the last quarter. Globeflex Capital L P acquired a new position in Lincoln Educational Services during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,118,000. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC acquired a new position in Lincoln Educational Services during the 2nd quarter worth about $270,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Lincoln Educational Services by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 84,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $659,000 after buying an additional 10,715 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new position in Lincoln Educational Services during the 2nd quarter worth about $111,000. 63.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $9.50 target price on shares of Lincoln Educational Services in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lincoln Educational Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.25.

Shares of LINC opened at $6.74 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $181.79 million, a P/E ratio of 3.94, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.00. Lincoln Educational Services Co. has a twelve month low of $4.42 and a twelve month high of $8.20. The company has a 50 day moving average of $6.51 and a 200-day moving average of $6.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Lincoln Educational Services (NASDAQ:LINC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $80.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.43 million. Lincoln Educational Services had a net margin of 17.69% and a return on equity of 34.52%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lincoln Educational Services Co. will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lincoln Educational Services Company Profile

Lincoln Educational Services Corp. provides diversified career-oriented post-secondary education to recent high school graduates and working adults. It operates through the following segments: Transportation & Skilled Trades; Healthcare & Other Professions; and Transitional. The Transportation & Skilled Trades segment offers academic programs mainly in the disciplines of transportation and skilled trades such as automotive; diesel; heating, ventilation, and air conditioning; welding; and manufacturing.

