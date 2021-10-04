Whitecap Resources (TSE:WCP) Sets New 1-Year High at $7.31

Whitecap Resources Inc. (TSE:WCP) shares hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as C$7.31 and last traded at C$7.30, with a volume of 799208 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$7.01.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$7.50 price target on shares of Whitecap Resources and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. National Bank Financial upped their target price on Whitecap Resources to C$10.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Whitecap Resources from C$8.00 to C$9.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Tudor Pickering lifted their price target on Whitecap Resources to C$7.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, National Bankshares upped their price target on Whitecap Resources from C$9.50 to C$10.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$8.20.

Get Whitecap Resources alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of C$4.57 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.03. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$5.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$5.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.78.

Whitecap Resources (TSE:WCP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported C$0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.13 by C($0.10). The company had revenue of C$658.39 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts expect that Whitecap Resources Inc. will post 0.8100001 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were paid a $0.016 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 30th. This represents a $0.19 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.65%. Whitecap Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.44%.

In other Whitecap Resources news, Director Grant Bradley Fagerheim acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$5.38 per share, with a total value of C$53,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,463,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$13,254,361.68. In the last quarter, insiders have bought 35,000 shares of company stock worth $193,450.

Whitecap Resources Company Profile (TSE:WCP)

Whitecap Resources Inc, oil and gas company, acquires and develops petroleum and natural gas properties in Canada. Its principal properties are located in West Central Alberta, Northwest Alberta and British Columbia, Southeast Saskatchewan, West Central Saskatchewan, and Southwest Saskatchewan. As of February 24, 2021, it had a total proved plus probable reserves of 507,287 thousand barrels of oil equivalent.

Further Reading: What is the Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)?

Receive News & Ratings for Whitecap Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Whitecap Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.