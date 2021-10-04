William Blair Investment Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY)

William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY) by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,253,753 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 281,774 shares during the quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC owned approximately 1.00% of Ryanair worth $243,862,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its position in Ryanair by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 10,513,341 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,137,649,000 after acquiring an additional 140,012 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in Ryanair by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 9,568,633 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,100,318,000 after purchasing an additional 434,843 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Ryanair by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,001,981 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $541,264,000 after purchasing an additional 296,366 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Ryanair by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,449,888 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $156,892,000 after purchasing an additional 21,560 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd increased its holdings in Ryanair by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd now owns 993,218 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $107,476,000 after purchasing an additional 20,283 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:RYAAY traded down $0.59 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $116.94. The company had a trading volume of 3,447 shares, compared to its average volume of 331,709. Ryanair Holdings plc has a 12 month low of $79.24 and a 12 month high of $121.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market cap of $26.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.99 and a beta of 1.63. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $109.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $110.79.

Ryanair (NASDAQ:RYAAY) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The transportation company reported ($1.46) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.50) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $446.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $459.02 million. Ryanair had a negative return on equity of 19.76% and a negative net margin of 59.19%. Equities analysts forecast that Ryanair Holdings plc will post -0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on RYAAY. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Ryanair in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Ryanair in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Ryanair in a report on Friday, September 17th. Peel Hunt raised Ryanair from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, HSBC raised Ryanair from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.48.

Ryanair Holdings Plc engages in the provision of low fares airline-related services. It provides various ancillary services and engages in other activities connected with its core air passenger service, including non-flight scheduled services, Internet-related services, and the in-flight sale of beverages, food, and merchandise.

