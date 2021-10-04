William Blair Investment Management LLC Has $382.80 Million Stock Holdings in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI)

William Blair Investment Management LLC lessened its holdings in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,628,682 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 187,537 shares during the period. Canadian National Railway comprises approximately 1.2% of William Blair Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. William Blair Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Canadian National Railway were worth $382,799,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new stake in Canadian National Railway during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its position in Canadian National Railway by 1,250.0% during the second quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 324 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Canadian National Railway during the first quarter valued at $38,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Canadian National Railway during the second quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Canadian National Railway during the second quarter valued at $50,000. 56.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Canadian National Railway in a research report on Monday, June 21st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Desjardins lifted their price objective on Canadian National Railway from C$162.00 to C$163.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. TD Securities raised Canadian National Railway from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, September 20th. TheStreet raised Canadian National Railway from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Canadian National Railway in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $121.00 price target for the company. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $141.78.

NYSE CNI traded down $0.45 during trading on Monday, reaching $117.56. 93,060 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,760,481. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.93. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $112.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $111.07. The company has a market cap of $83.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.76, a P/E/G ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.81. Canadian National Railway has a 1-year low of $98.69 and a 1-year high of $128.41.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The transportation company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.63 billion. Canadian National Railway had a return on equity of 20.00% and a net margin of 28.27%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.28 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Canadian National Railway will post 4.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 8th were issued a $0.4827 dividend. This represents a $1.93 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 7th. Canadian National Railway’s payout ratio is currently 48.99%.

Canadian National Railway Company Profile

Canadian National Railway Co engages in rail and related transportation business. The firm’s services include rail, intermodal, trucking, supply chain services, business development and maps and network. It offers their services in automotive, coal, fertilizer, food and beverages, forest products, dimensional loads, grain, metals and minerals and petroleum and chemicals industries.

