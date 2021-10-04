William Blair Investment Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE)

William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its position in NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE) by 9.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,328,509 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 113,650 shares during the quarter. NICE comprises about 1.0% of William Blair Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. William Blair Investment Management LLC owned approximately 2.11% of NICE worth $328,740,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in NICE. Jacobi Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in NICE in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in NICE in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its position in NICE by 150.6% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 213 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in NICE in the second quarter valued at about $146,000. Finally, AGF Investments Inc. acquired a new position in NICE in the second quarter valued at about $177,000. 63.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get NICE alerts:

A number of research firms have commented on NICE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of NICE from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $261.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NICE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. JMP Securities increased their price target on shares of NICE from $302.00 to $343.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of NICE from $320.00 to $328.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of NICE from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, NICE presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $299.21.

NASDAQ:NICE traded down $7.24 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $270.92. The stock had a trading volume of 4,971 shares, compared to its average volume of 295,888. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $282.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $251.85. The company has a market capitalization of $17.08 billion, a PE ratio of 88.61, a PEG ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 0.79. NICE Ltd. has a twelve month low of $211.25 and a twelve month high of $304.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

NICE (NASDAQ:NICE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The technology company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $458.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $450.97 million. NICE had a net margin of 11.55% and a return on equity of 12.21%. Sell-side analysts predict that NICE Ltd. will post 4.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About NICE

NICE Ltd. engages in the provision of enterprise software solutions and services. It operates through the following segments: Customer Interactions Solutions, Security Solutions, and Financial Crime and Compliance Solutions. The Customer Interactions Solutions segment provides suites such as compliance and risk, workforce optimization, operational efficiency, customer experience, and sales and retention.

See Also: Options Trading – What is a Straddle?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NICE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE).

Receive News & Ratings for NICE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NICE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.