William Blair Investment Management LLC Sells 1,969 Shares of Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO)

William Blair Investment Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO) by 1.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 107,373 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,969 shares during the quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC owned 1.78% of Cable One worth $205,384,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Cable One by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 789,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,443,338,000 after acquiring an additional 32,217 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cable One by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 709,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,357,627,000 after buying an additional 20,419 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Cable One by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd now owns 170,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,966,000 after buying an additional 6,156 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cable One by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 133,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,960,000 after buying an additional 2,209 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DF Dent & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cable One by 15.0% in the 1st quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. now owns 129,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,256,000 after buying an additional 16,889 shares during the last quarter. 86.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Thomas O. Might sold 1,188 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,058.92, for a total transaction of $2,445,996.96. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,372,510.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas O. Might sold 792 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,059.44, for a total value of $1,631,076.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 6,146 shares of company stock valued at $12,596,840. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

CABO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Cable One from $2,025.00 to $2,236.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Cable One from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $1,800.00 to $2,100.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Cable One from $2,210.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Truist Securities upped their price objective on shares of Cable One from $2,100.00 to $2,300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cable One currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,253.43.

Shares of CABO stock traded up $0.87 during trading on Monday, hitting $1,846.00. The company had a trading volume of 1,261 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,201. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1,974.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,874.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.73 and a beta of 0.60. Cable One, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,674.35 and a 52 week high of $2,326.80.

Cable One (NYSE:CABO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $16.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $11.09 by $5.59. The company had revenue of $401.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $389.18 million. Cable One had a net margin of 24.48% and a return on equity of 19.50%. Cable One’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $10.63 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Cable One, Inc. will post 53.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were paid a $2.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 30th. This represents a $11.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.60%. This is a positive change from Cable One’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.50. Cable One’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.72%.

Cable One Company Profile

Cable ONE, Inc is a cable and broadband communications provider. It provides consumers with an array of communications and entertainment services, including Internet and wireless fiber solutions, cable television and phone service under the brand name Sparklight. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

