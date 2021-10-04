William Blair Investment Management LLC Takes $188.72 Million Position in Stem, Inc. (NYSE:STEM)

William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stem, Inc. (NYSE:STEM) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 5,240,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $188,719,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Stem in the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Horrell Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Stem during the second quarter worth about $46,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in shares of Stem during the second quarter worth about $50,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stem during the second quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, Psagot Investment House Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Stem during the second quarter worth about $65,000. Institutional investors own 40.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Stem alerts:

STEM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Susquehanna Bancshares initiated coverage on Stem in a report on Monday, July 19th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Susquehanna initiated coverage on Stem in a research report on Monday, July 19th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Stem from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Stem in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of Stem stock traded down $2.06 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $22.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 81,886 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,159,550. Stem, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.60 and a twelve month high of $51.49. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.98. The company has a quick ratio of 5.95, a current ratio of 6.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Stem (NYSE:STEM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $19.34 million during the quarter.

Stem Company Profile

Stem, Inc operates as an energy technology company in the United States. The company offers energy storage solutions with Athena, an artificial intelligence powered analytics platform to optimize energy use by automatically switching between battery power, onsite generation, and grid power. It serves commercial and industrial enterprises, independent power producers, renewable project developers, utilities, and grid operators.

Featured Article: Investing strategies using the yield curve

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stem, Inc. (NYSE:STEM).

Receive News & Ratings for Stem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.