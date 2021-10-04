William Blair Investment Management LLC Trims Stock Position in 10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG)

William Blair Investment Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of 10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG) by 2.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,126,207 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,539 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC’s holdings in 10x Genomics were worth $220,534,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TXG. Wright Investors Service Inc. grew its position in shares of 10x Genomics by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. now owns 4,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $808,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in 10x Genomics by 5.5% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its position in 10x Genomics by 1.1% in the first quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 7,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,275,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd raised its position in 10x Genomics by 12.9% in the first quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Finally, Commerce Bank increased its position in shares of 10x Genomics by 4.8% during the second quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 1,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TXG stock traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $143.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 34,571 shares, compared to its average volume of 747,041. The business has a fifty day moving average of $167.90 and a 200-day moving average of $175.89. The stock has a market cap of $15.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.40 and a beta of 1.27. 10x Genomics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $123.34 and a twelve month high of $208.99.

10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.16. The business had revenue of $115.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $112.85 million. 10x Genomics had a negative net margin of 124.24% and a negative return on equity of 8.38%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 170.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.41) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that 10x Genomics, Inc. will post -0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Sridhar Kosaraju sold 1,500 shares of 10x Genomics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.04, for a total value of $238,560.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Serge Saxonov sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.08, for a total transaction of $2,896,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 141,515 shares of company stock worth $25,324,346. 11.57% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on TXG. Citigroup cut their price objective on 10x Genomics from $240.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of 10x Genomics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 7th. National Bank Financial started coverage on shares of 10x Genomics in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of 10x Genomics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $180.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $177.80.

10x Genomics, Inc, a life science technology company, develops and sells instruments, consumables, and software for analyzing biological systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides chromium and chromium connect instruments, microfluidic chips, slides, reagents, and other consumables products.

