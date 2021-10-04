William Blair Weighs in on Eaton Co. plc’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NYSE:ETN)

Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) – Stock analysts at William Blair cut their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for Eaton in a report released on Thursday, September 30th. William Blair analyst N. Heymann now forecasts that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $1.74 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.82. William Blair has a “Market Perform” rating on the stock. William Blair also issued estimates for Eaton’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.70 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $6.60 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $7.30 EPS.

Get Eaton alerts:

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.15. Eaton had a net margin of 9.86% and a return on equity of 15.03%. The firm had revenue of $5.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.99 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.70 earnings per share. Eaton’s quarterly revenue was up 35.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on ETN. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Eaton from $180.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Argus increased their target price on shares of Eaton from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Eaton from $166.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. HSBC lowered shares of Eaton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $153.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Eaton from $148.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $161.06.

Shares of ETN opened at $150.65 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $161.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $150.87. Eaton has a 12-month low of $98.99 and a 12-month high of $171.32.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ETN. Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Eaton by 99.7% during the 1st quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 6,878 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $951,000 after buying an additional 3,434 shares during the last quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Eaton in the 1st quarter valued at about $495,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC raised its stake in Eaton by 18.3% in the 1st quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 6,450 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $891,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in Eaton by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 292,757 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $40,481,000 after purchasing an additional 16,275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in Eaton in the 1st quarter valued at about $5,189,000. 77.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Joao V. Faria sold 2,201 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.01, for a total value of $358,785.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Uday Yadav sold 32,189 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.43, for a total transaction of $5,357,215.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 41,919 shares of company stock worth $6,980,872. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th were given a dividend of $0.76 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.02%. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.70%.

About Eaton

Eaton Corp. Plc is a power management company, which provides energy-efficient solutions for electrical, hydraulic, and mechanical power. It operates through the following segments: Electrical Americas and Electrical Global, Hydraulics, Aerospace, Vehicle, and eMobility. The Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment engages in sales contracts for electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality, wiring devices, circuit protection, utility power distribution, power reliability equipment, and service.

See Also: Does a trade war provide a risk to the global economy?

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.