WINk (WIN) Market Cap Reaches $403.24 Million

WINk (CURRENCY:WIN) traded 9.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on October 3rd. WINk has a market cap of $403.24 million and approximately $433.71 million worth of WINk was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, WINk has traded 5% higher against the U.S. dollar. One WINk coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Kleros (PNK) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000292 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.61 or 0.00007561 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.83 or 0.00012221 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0355 or 0.00000074 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.30 or 0.00006921 BTC.

Global Coin Research (GCR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00001917 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0712 or 0.00000149 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

Warp Finance (WARP) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $192.81 or 0.00404238 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded up 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000017 BTC.

About WINk

WINk is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It launched on July 29th, 2019. WINk’s total supply is 994,855,928,116 coins and its circulating supply is 313,607,571,387 coins. The Reddit community for WINk is https://reddit.com/r/WINk_org and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . WINk’s official Twitter account is @WinkcoinWink and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “By creating a whole mining ecosystem, WINk will revolutionize the way that developers adopt the blockchain ecosystem while keeping wealth redistribution at its core. WIN will continue to be the centerpiece of the platform while developers will be able to utilize everything the WINk ecosystem has to offer. By taking behavioral mining to the next level, traditional apps will now have all the resources at their disposal to convert their apps to the TRON blockchain. “

WINk Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WINk directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade WINk should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy WINk using one of the exchanges listed above.

