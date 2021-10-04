Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO) Shares Bought by Cooke & Bieler LP

Cooke & Bieler LP lifted its holdings in Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO) by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,743,270 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 189,477 shares during the period. Cooke & Bieler LP owned about 5.19% of Winnebago Industries worth $118,473,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Profund Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Winnebago Industries by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 4,076 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Winnebago Industries by 396.0% in the second quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 31,860 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,165,000 after buying an additional 25,437 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Winnebago Industries by 191.4% in the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 175,212 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $11,907,000 after buying an additional 115,088 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Winnebago Industries in the second quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Globeflex Capital L P boosted its holdings in shares of Winnebago Industries by 1,533.9% in the second quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 14,640 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $995,000 after buying an additional 13,744 shares during the period. 89.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Winnebago Industries alerts:

In other news, SVP Ashis Nayan Bhattacharya sold 746 shares of Winnebago Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.25, for a total value of $55,390.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 17,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,293,212.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 5.26% of the company’s stock.

WGO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Truist decreased their target price on shares of Winnebago Industries from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 17th. Northcoast Research cut shares of Winnebago Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Winnebago Industries in a report on Thursday, July 1st. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Truist Securities decreased their price target on shares of Winnebago Industries from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Wedbush decreased their price target on shares of Winnebago Industries from $94.00 to $86.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Winnebago Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.40.

NYSE WGO traded up $0.78 during trading on Monday, reaching $78.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,002 shares, compared to its average volume of 625,495. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion, a PE ratio of 11.08 and a beta of 1.99. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $71.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $72.28. Winnebago Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $44.33 and a 1-year high of $87.53.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were given a $0.18 dividend. This is a positive change from Winnebago Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. Winnebago Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.91%.

Winnebago Industries Profile

Winnebago Industries, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of motorized and towable recreation products. It operates through the following segments: Grand Design towables, Winnebago towables, Winnebago motorhomes, Newmar motorhomes, Chris-Craft marine and Winnebago specialty vehicles.

Featured Article: How is a Moving Average Calculated?

Receive News & Ratings for Winnebago Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Winnebago Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.