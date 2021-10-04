Workhorse Group Inc. (NASDAQ:WKHS) Position Trimmed by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. reduced its holdings in Workhorse Group Inc. (NASDAQ:WKHS) by 29.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,306 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,917 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Workhorse Group were worth $237,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Workhorse Group by 116.4% during the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 3,999,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,072,000 after buying an additional 2,151,192 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Workhorse Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $17,132,000. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Workhorse Group by 507.0% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 681,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,389,000 after purchasing an additional 569,491 shares during the period. Capital Fund Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Workhorse Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $6,642,000. Finally, Coatue Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Workhorse Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $6,333,000. 38.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WKHS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. B. Riley cut their target price on Workhorse Group from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Workhorse Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Colliers Securities restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Workhorse Group in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Cowen reduced their price objective on Workhorse Group from $8.50 to $7.50 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their price target on Workhorse Group from $10.00 to $7.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Workhorse Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.64.

NASDAQ:WKHS opened at $7.38 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 21.65, a current ratio of 24.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.40. Workhorse Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.05 and a 52-week high of $42.96. The firm has a market cap of $914.74 million, a P/E ratio of 7.03 and a beta of 2.69.

Workhorse Group (NASDAQ:WKHS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.16). Workhorse Group had a negative return on equity of 100.88% and a net margin of 1,095.71%. The business had revenue of $1.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.42 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1233.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Workhorse Group Inc. will post -1.73 EPS for the current year.

Workhorse Group Profile

Workhorse Group, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the provision of sustainable solutions to the commercial transportation sector. It operates as an original equipment manufacturer, which designs and builds battery-electric vehicles including trucks and aircraft. The firm also creates all-electric delivery trucks and drone systems.

