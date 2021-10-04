World Fuel Services (NYSE:INT) Downgraded to Underperform at Bank of America

Bank of America lowered shares of World Fuel Services (NYSE:INT) from a buy rating to an underperform rating in a research note released on Friday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm currently has $33.00 price target on the oil and gas company’s stock, down from their prior price target of $40.00.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of World Fuel Services from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th.

Get World Fuel Services alerts:

INT stock opened at $31.24 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $32.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.40. World Fuel Services has a fifty-two week low of $18.36 and a fifty-two week high of $37.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.26, a PEG ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 1.30.

World Fuel Services (NYSE:INT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.09. World Fuel Services had a net margin of 0.52% and a return on equity of 3.48%. The firm had revenue of $7.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.29 billion. Equities analysts forecast that World Fuel Services will post 1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 17th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 16th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.54%. World Fuel Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.74%.

In other news, Director Ken Bakshi sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.27, for a total value of $64,540.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 40,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,292,962.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael Crosby sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.50, for a total value of $162,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,018,542.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of World Fuel Services by 230.9% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 867 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 605 shares during the period. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new stake in shares of World Fuel Services during the second quarter worth $39,000. River Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of World Fuel Services by 13.8% during the first quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,140 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $427,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares during the period. First Horizon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of World Fuel Services by 10.3% during the first quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 4,574 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares during the period. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of World Fuel Services during the second quarter worth $210,000. 90.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About World Fuel Services

World Fuel Services Corp. engages in the distribution of fuel and related products and services in the aviation, marine, and land transportation industries. It operates through the following segments: Aviation, Land, and Marine. The Aviation segment supply fuel and service solutions to commercial airlines, second and third-tier airlines, cargo carriers, regional and low-cost carriers, airports, fixed based operators, corporate fleets, fractional operators, and private aircraft.

Featured Story: History of the Euro STOXX 50 Index



Receive News & Ratings for World Fuel Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for World Fuel Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.