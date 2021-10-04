WOWswap Price Reaches $6.29 on Top Exchanges (WOW)

WOWswap (CURRENCY:WOW) traded 1.4% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on October 4th. One WOWswap coin can now be purchased for about $6.29 or 0.00013156 BTC on popular exchanges. WOWswap has a market capitalization of $2.56 million and $74,272.00 worth of WOWswap was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, WOWswap has traded up 7% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002091 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002166 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $31.20 or 0.00065212 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48.91 or 0.00102242 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $67.40 or 0.00140890 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47,741.64 or 0.99792557 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3,367.97 or 0.07039942 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 29.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00002544 BTC.

About WOWswap

WOWswap’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 406,330 coins. WOWswap’s official Twitter account is @Wowswap_io

According to CryptoCompare, “Wownero is a privacy-centric memecoin that was fairly launched on April 1, 2018 with no pre-mine. Wownero is a cross between Monero and Doge, but it is deflationary with a finite supply of 184 million coins emitted over 50 years. Wownero is the first project to adopt a CPU-friendly proof-of-work based on RandomX, which utilizes a virtual machine to execute randomly generated programs to achieve ASIC resistance. “

WOWswap Coin Trading

