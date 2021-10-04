Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) Trading 9.8% Higher This Week

Wrapped Bitcoin (CURRENCY:WBTC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on October 4th. Wrapped Bitcoin has a market cap of $9.83 billion and $258.51 million worth of Wrapped Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Wrapped Bitcoin has traded up 9.8% against the dollar. One Wrapped Bitcoin coin can currently be purchased for about $47,724.54 or 1.00060987 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Wrapped Bitcoin alerts:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.42 or 0.00078455 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.91 or 0.00006106 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001511 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.46 or 0.00053384 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001758 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.86 or 0.00005997 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002106 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.59 or 0.00005431 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $274.53 or 0.00575579 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin Coin Profile

WBTC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 27th, 2018. Wrapped Bitcoin’s total supply is 205,870 coins. Wrapped Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @WrappedBTC . Wrapped Bitcoin’s official website is wbtc.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) is the first ERC20 token backed 1:1 with Bitcoin. WBTC standardizes Bitcoin to the ERC20 format, creating smart contracts for Bitcoin. This makes it easier to write smart contracts that integrate Bitcoin transfers. To receive WBTC, a user requests tokens from a merchant. The merchant then performs the required KYC / AML procedures and verifies the user’s identity. Once this is completed, the user and merchant execute their swap, with Bitcoin from the user transferring to the merchant, and WBTC from the merchant transferring to the user. “

Wrapped Bitcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped Bitcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wrapped Bitcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Wrapped Bitcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Wrapped Bitcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Wrapped Bitcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.