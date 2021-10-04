Xponance Inc. Decreases Stake in Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS)

Xponance Inc. cut its stake in Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS) by 20.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,688 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,814 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Altice USA were worth $638,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ATUS. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Altice USA in the 1st quarter worth $2,255,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Altice USA by 40.6% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $969,000 after purchasing an additional 8,600 shares during the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new stake in shares of Altice USA during the 1st quarter worth about $563,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Altice USA during the 1st quarter worth about $236,000. Finally, Forsta AP Fonden acquired a new stake in shares of Altice USA during the 1st quarter worth about $4,004,000. 54.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Altice USA from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Altice USA from $44.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Altice USA from $37.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 29th. HSBC upgraded Altice USA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Altice USA from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.15.

In related news, EVP Michael Olsen sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.58, for a total transaction of $82,740.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 53.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of ATUS opened at $20.02 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.15 billion, a PE ratio of 9.81 and a beta of 1.18. Altice USA, Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.00 and a 1 year high of $38.30.

Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.52 billion. Altice USA had a negative return on equity of 129.77% and a net margin of 8.00%. Research analysts forecast that Altice USA, Inc. will post 2.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Altice USA Company Profile

Altice USA, Inc engages in the provision of broadband, pay television, telephony services, proprietary content, and advertising services. Its brands include Optimum, Suddenlink, Lightpath, AMS, News 12 Networks, and News 12 Varsity. The firm operates through the Cablevision and Cequel business operations.

