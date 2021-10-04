Xponance Inc. Has $587,000 Stake in Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI)

Xponance Inc. increased its position in shares of Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI) by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,485 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Valmont Industries were worth $587,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Valmont Industries by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,910 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $693,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Valmont Industries by 7.5% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 798 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $188,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC grew its stake in Valmont Industries by 5.1% during the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 1,283 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $305,000 after buying an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Valmont Industries by 1.4% during the second quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 6,380 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,506,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in Valmont Industries by 5.1% during the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 1,971 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $451,000 after buying an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. 86.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Valmont Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $244.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Boenning Scattergood raised shares of Valmont Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $350.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Valmont Industries from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $276.33.

Shares of NYSE:VMI opened at $238.96 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $5.07 billion, a PE ratio of 26.61 and a beta of 1.20. The company’s fifty day moving average is $240.39 and its 200 day moving average is $239.65. Valmont Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $120.26 and a 52 week high of $265.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The industrial products company reported $3.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.56. The firm had revenue of $894.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $815.05 million. Valmont Industries had a return on equity of 16.93% and a net margin of 6.01%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 29.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.00 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Valmont Industries, Inc. will post 10.8 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 24th will be given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.84%. Valmont Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.45%.

Valmont Industries Company Profile

Valmont Industries, Inc engages in the designing and manufacturing of engineered fabricated metal products and service. It operates through the following four segments: Engineered Support Structures, Utility Support Structures, Irrigation, and Coatings. The Engineered Support Structures segment produces engineered access systems, highway safety products, and integrated structure solutions for smart cities.

