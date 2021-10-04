Xponance Inc. Has $597,000 Stake in New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB)

Xponance Inc. grew its position in New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB) by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 54,204 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,113 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in New York Community Bancorp were worth $597,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NYCB. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 157.9% in the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 3,496,169 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,121,000 after purchasing an additional 2,140,787 shares during the last quarter. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in New York Community Bancorp by 49.4% during the second quarter. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. now owns 5,048,530 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,635,000 after purchasing an additional 1,669,320 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in New York Community Bancorp by 11.6% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 14,783,836 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $186,573,000 after purchasing an additional 1,537,443 shares during the last quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD lifted its stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 21.2% in the 2nd quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 4,551,181 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,154,000 after acquiring an additional 797,366 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Holocene Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 41.6% in the 1st quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 2,181,398 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,529,000 after acquiring an additional 640,552 shares during the last quarter. 62.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Ronald A. Rosenfeld purchased 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $12.35 per share, for a total transaction of $247,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 3.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of New York Community Bancorp stock opened at $13.40 on Monday. New York Community Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.72 and a 1 year high of $13.43. The firm has a market cap of $6.23 billion, a PE ratio of 11.07, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $12.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33.

New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $347.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $336.00 million. New York Community Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.86% and a net margin of 34.32%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that New York Community Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 17th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, August 7th were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.07%. New York Community Bancorp’s payout ratio is 78.16%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on NYCB. Zacks Investment Research raised New York Community Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $10.98 price target (down from $14.00) on shares of New York Community Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, New York Community Bancorp has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.00.

New York Community Bancorp Profile

New York Community Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of multi-family loans on non-luxury rent-regulated buildings that feature below-market rents. It also offers financial products and services to individuals and businesses. The company was founded on July 20, 1993 and is headquartered in Westbury, NY.

