Xponance Inc. Has $624,000 Stock Holdings in Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA)

Xponance Inc. lifted its holdings in Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA) by 46.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,293 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 10,829 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Sabra Health Care REIT were worth $624,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SBRA. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Sabra Health Care REIT by 2.3% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 33,544 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $610,000 after purchasing an additional 762 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in Sabra Health Care REIT by 15.7% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 5,928 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 804 shares during the last quarter. South Dakota Investment Council boosted its position in Sabra Health Care REIT by 0.3% during the first quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 337,219 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,854,000 after purchasing an additional 1,130 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its position in Sabra Health Care REIT by 1.6% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 75,077 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,366,000 after purchasing an additional 1,174 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in Sabra Health Care REIT by 1.7% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 70,298 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,220,000 after purchasing an additional 1,197 shares during the last quarter. 88.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sabra Health Care REIT stock opened at $14.94 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.50. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.30 billion, a PE ratio of -165.98 and a beta of 1.50. Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.86 and a 52 week high of $19.01.

Sabra Health Care REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.61) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.98). Sabra Health Care REIT had a negative return on equity of 0.75% and a negative net margin of 4.25%. Research analysts forecast that Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 17th were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 16th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.03%. Sabra Health Care REIT’s payout ratio is presently 68.97%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. JMP Securities reduced their price objective on Sabra Health Care REIT from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Truist Financial upgraded Sabra Health Care REIT to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday. Truist upgraded Sabra Health Care REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday. Truist Securities upgraded Sabra Health Care REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Sabra Health Care REIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.00.

Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc engages in managing and investing in healthcare-related real estate properties. It focuses on the acquisition, financing and owning real estate property to be leased to third party tenants in the healthcare sector. The company was founded on May 10, 2010 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

