Xponance Inc. Has $652,000 Stock Position in Black Hills Co. (NYSE:BKH)

Xponance Inc. boosted its position in shares of Black Hills Co. (NYSE:BKH) by 44.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,941 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,072 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Black Hills were worth $652,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BKH. FMR LLC boosted its position in Black Hills by 18.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,413 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $179,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Black Hills during the third quarter valued at $611,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Black Hills by 17.1% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 217,979 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $14,554,000 after purchasing an additional 31,873 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in Black Hills by 84.3% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 10,871 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $724,000 after purchasing an additional 4,971 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in Black Hills by 0.9% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 67,320 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,495,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. 87.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Black Hills alerts:

Black Hills stock opened at $63.15 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.46. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $68.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $67.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.01 billion, a PE ratio of 16.84, a PEG ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.36. Black Hills Co. has a 52 week low of $53.11 and a 52 week high of $72.78.

Black Hills (NYSE:BKH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $372.60 million for the quarter. Black Hills had a return on equity of 8.73% and a net margin of 12.78%. Research analysts forecast that Black Hills Co. will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th were paid a $0.565 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a $2.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.58%. Black Hills’s payout ratio is presently 60.59%.

BKH has been the topic of several recent research reports. Mizuho raised their target price on Black Hills from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Black Hills from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Sidoti raised their target price on Black Hills from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Black Hills has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.71.

In related news, SVP Stuart A. Wevik sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.54, for a total transaction of $137,080.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 24,759 shares in the company, valued at $1,696,981.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Stuart A. Wevik sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.00, for a total value of $67,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,000 shares of company stock worth $274,080 over the last quarter. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Black Hills

Black Hills Corp. is a diversified energy company. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities, Gas Utilities, Power Generation, Mining, and Corporate and Other. The Electric Utilities segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in South Dakota, Wyoming, Colorado, and Montana.

Recommended Story: What are the advantages to having securities held in street name?

Receive News & Ratings for Black Hills Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Black Hills and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.