Xponance Inc. Has $672,000 Holdings in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW)

Xponance Inc. cut its stake in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) by 50.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,203 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock after selling 4,259 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in VMware were worth $672,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its stake in VMware by 518.5% in the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 167 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new position in VMware in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. boosted its stake in VMware by 346.3% in the 2nd quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 183 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in VMware by 147.2% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 262 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management acquired a new position in VMware in the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. 16.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other VMware news, President Sumit Dhawan sold 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.52, for a total value of $234,432.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Amy Fliegelman Olli sold 1,478 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.18, for a total transaction of $217,532.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 3,416 shares of company stock worth $506,044. Insiders own 27.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of VMware in a research note on Monday, September 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $190.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of VMware from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on shares of VMware in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, VMware has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $170.36.

Shares of VMW stock opened at $151.91 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.11. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $150.41 and its 200-day moving average is $155.14. The stock has a market cap of $63.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.19, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.76. VMware, Inc. has a 52-week low of $126.79 and a 52-week high of $172.00.

VMware (NYSE:VMW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The virtualization software provider reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $3.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.10 billion. VMware had a net margin of 16.77% and a return on equity of 23.49%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.81 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that VMware, Inc. will post 4.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About VMware

VMware, Inc engages in the provision of cloud infrastructure and business mobility. Its products include Software-Defined Data Center, Hybrid Cloud Computing, and End-User Computing. It supports modernizing data centers, integrating public clouds, empowering digital workspaces and transforming security.

