Xponance Inc. Takes Position in Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY)

Xponance Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 18,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $617,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Callaway Golf by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,942,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $399,701,000 after purchasing an additional 539,698 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Callaway Golf by 0.6% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,668,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,753,000 after acquiring an additional 21,993 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Callaway Golf by 59.2% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,760,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,846,000 after acquiring an additional 1,026,520 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Callaway Golf by 32.1% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,684,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,056,000 after acquiring an additional 409,106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Callaway Golf by 13.2% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,652,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,213,000 after acquiring an additional 192,277 shares in the last quarter. 61.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Callaway Golf alerts:

Several research firms recently commented on ELY. Roth Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Callaway Golf from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Callaway Golf from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Callaway Golf from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Callaway Golf from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 6th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Callaway Golf from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.30.

In related news, major shareholder Pep Tg Investments Lp sold 4,600,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.64, for a total transaction of $127,144,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders own 1.23% of the company’s stock.

ELY opened at $28.69 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $29.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.98. Callaway Golf has a twelve month low of $14.62 and a twelve month high of $37.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.36 and a beta of 2.10.

Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $914.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $755.21 million. Callaway Golf had a net margin of 15.57% and a return on equity of 7.99%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 207.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.06 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Callaway Golf will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Callaway Golf Profile

Callaway Golf Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of golf equipment and accessories. It operates through the following segments: Golf Equipment; and Apparel, Gear, and Other. The Golf Equipment segment focuses in the designs, manufactures, and selling of a full line of golf equipment. The Apparel, Gear, and Other segment involves in the development and selling of soft goods products under the Callaway, TravisMathew, OGIO, and Jack Wolfskin brands.

Featured Story: VIX – Volatility Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ELY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY).

Receive News & Ratings for Callaway Golf Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Callaway Golf and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.