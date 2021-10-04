XTX Topco Ltd Buys New Position in Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:CORE)

XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:CORE) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 10,362 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $466,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Versor Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of Core-Mark during the second quarter worth $75,097,000. Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Core-Mark during the second quarter worth approximately $70,405,000. Alpine Associates Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Core-Mark during the second quarter worth approximately $36,517,000. Engaged Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Core-Mark during the first quarter worth approximately $30,704,000. Finally, Water Island Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Core-Mark in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,351,000. 95.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:CORE opened at $45.65 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.27 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.84 and a 12-month high of $47.83. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.59.

Core-Mark (NASDAQ:CORE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The business services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.05). Core-Mark had a return on equity of 14.54% and a net margin of 0.38%. The business had revenue of $4.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.47 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.38 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc. will post 2.05 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th were given a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 19th. Core-Mark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.51%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James downgraded Core-Mark from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Core-Mark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd.

Core-Mark Company Profile

Core-Mark Holding Co, Inc engages in distribution and marketing of consumer goods. It offers products, marketing programs, and technology solutions. It operates through United States, and Canada, and Corporate geographical segments. The company was founded in 1888 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.

