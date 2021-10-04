XTX Topco Ltd Has $454,000 Holdings in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

XTX Topco Ltd lowered its position in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) by 47.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,796 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,388 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd’s holdings in Prologis were worth $454,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Prologis in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Prologis during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in Prologis during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Prologis by 70.3% in the first quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC now owns 441 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in shares of Prologis in the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.04% of the company’s stock.

PLD stock opened at $126.43 on Monday. Prologis, Inc. has a 1-year low of $93.08 and a 1-year high of $139.60. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $131.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $122.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $93.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.78, a P/E/G ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 0.72.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.37. Prologis had a return on equity of 4.27% and a net margin of 34.54%. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.11 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Prologis, Inc. will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 17th were given a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 16th. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.32%.

PLD has been the subject of several analyst reports. Truist Securities raised their target price on shares of Prologis from $123.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 31st. Wolfe Research began coverage on Prologis in a report on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $133.00 target price on the stock. Barclays started coverage on Prologis in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $159.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Prologis from $148.00 to $166.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Prologis from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $137.13.

Prologis, Inc engages in the provision of real estate investment trust services. It operates through Real Estate Operations and Strategic Capital segments. The Real Estate Operations segment represents the ownership and development of logistics properties and also includes rental revenues, recoveries and expenses recognized from its consolidated properties.

