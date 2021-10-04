XTX Topco Ltd Invests $477,000 in Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP)

XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 5,407 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $477,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PNFP. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,522 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $486,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 9.0% during the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,460 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank raised its holdings in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 6.4% in the second quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 3,923 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $346,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 3.8% in the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 6,692 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $591,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 1.1% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,728 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,918,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the period. 80.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO M Terry Turner sold 79,340 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.27, for a total value of $7,479,381.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 172,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,257,521.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Hugh M. Queener sold 843 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.41, for a total transaction of $80,430.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms recently commented on PNFP. Truist boosted their price target on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Pinnacle Financial Partners currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.50.

Shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners stock opened at $96.09 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $7.31 billion, a PE ratio of 15.65 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. has a 1 year low of $35.20 and a 1 year high of $98.63. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $93.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $90.66.

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.24. Pinnacle Financial Partners had a net margin of 34.35% and a return on equity of 10.35%. The company had revenue of $331.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $315.54 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.28 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. will post 6.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 6th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 5th. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s payout ratio is currently 16.74%.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Profile

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial solutions. It offers banking, investment, trust, mortgage, and insurance products and services designed for businesses and individuals. The company was founded by Dale W. Polley, M. Terry Turner, Sue G.

