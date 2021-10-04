XTX Topco Ltd Invests $489,000 in Alliance Data Systems Co. (NYSE:ADS)

XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in Alliance Data Systems Co. (NYSE:ADS) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 4,691 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $489,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Alliance Data Systems in the first quarter worth about $92,574,000. Arctis Global LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alliance Data Systems by 78.7% in the first quarter. Arctis Global LLC now owns 1,244,654 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $139,513,000 after buying an additional 547,989 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Alliance Data Systems in the first quarter worth about $59,873,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its position in Alliance Data Systems by 186.3% during the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 447,154 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $50,122,000 after purchasing an additional 290,993 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Alliance Data Systems by 93.8% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 563,376 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $58,699,000 after purchasing an additional 272,744 shares in the last quarter. 95.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Alliance Data Systems alerts:

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ADS. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Alliance Data Systems from $150.00 to $144.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Alliance Data Systems in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on Alliance Data Systems in a research report on Monday, August 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $121.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America upgraded Alliance Data Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $121.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Alliance Data Systems in a research report on Friday, July 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alliance Data Systems has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $164.00.

Shares of NYSE ADS opened at $104.22 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.08. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $95.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $105.59. Alliance Data Systems Co. has a 52-week low of $42.11 and a 52-week high of $128.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.31, a P/E/G ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 2.56.

Alliance Data Systems (NYSE:ADS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The business services provider reported $5.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.74 by $2.25. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. Alliance Data Systems had a net margin of 16.56% and a return on equity of 55.02%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Alliance Data Systems Co. will post 17.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. Alliance Data Systems’s payout ratio is 9.27%.

About Alliance Data Systems

Alliance Data Systems Corp. engages in the provision of data-driven and transaction-based marketing, customer loyalty and payment solutions. It operates through the following segments: LoyaltyOne, Epsilon and Card Services. The LoyaltyOne segment provides coalition and short-term loyalty programs. The Epsilon segment offers end-to-end, integrated marketing solutions.

Recommended Story: Dual Listing What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for Alliance Data Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alliance Data Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.